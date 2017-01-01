NEWS Selena Gomez and The Weeknd move in together Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are reportedly renting an apartment together in New York.



The Same Old Love singer and her beau, real name Abel Tesfaye, are apparently renting "a low-rise luxury building" in the centre of Greenwich Village in Manhattan while Selena films her role in an untitled Woody Allen project and he is away on tour.



According to Entertainment Tonight, although the move is only temporary, it is still "a big deal" for the actress as she normally just lives in hotels while filming on location.



A source told the website that the luxury apartment features high ceilings, Juliet balconies and an English-style kitchen, and similar properties can cost at least $16,000 (£12,000) a month.



"Best of all, the master bath is outfitted with his and her vanities, a steam shower and Kohler cast-iron bathtub," the insider added. "They've both been very gracious to the neighbours and seem very happy with their living arrangement."



Selena, 25, isn't planning on making a permanent switch from her Los Angeles base but she is currently immersing herself in the "nitty gritty" of New York life, the source added.



The singer, who last appeared in 2016 movie In Dubious Battle, was pictured working on location on Monday (11Sep17) dressed in a beige trench coat, denim jeans, and white sneakers. Paparazzi snaps show Selena locking lips with her co-star Timothee Chalamet in the front seat of a BMW convertible as Woody watches on while others show her standing around as the shot is set up, hugging Woody and her co-star Elle Fanning.



The Weeknd is currently in the middle of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour and he is next set to perform in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday night. Once the North American leg finishes in November (17), he will head Down Under for the remaining part of the trek.

