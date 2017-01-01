Carey Mulligan is a new mum

Actress Carey Mulligan is a mum again.

The Great Gatsby star and her husband, Mumford and Sons leader, Marcus Mumford, quietly became parents for the second time recently, and Carey appeared to confirm the news while making her first public appearance since giving birth at a cast dinner for her new film Mudbound at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on Monday (11Sep17).

Wearing a long navy silk Chanel dress, Mulligan no longer looked pregnant and when she was asked about being a mum of two, she told People, "It’s good, thank you!"

Mulligan and Mumford also have a two-year-old daughter, called Evelyn Grace.

Rumours of a second baby swirled in June (17), when the 32-year-old actress was spotted sporting what looked like a pregnancy bump during a dinner outing in London.

She was also photographed with a protruding belly on the set of her mini-series Collateral, but neither she nor the Mumford & Sons star confirmed the baby news.

But a source tells Us Weekly, "They have been loving being parents and their friends and family are thrilled."

The actress wed Mumford in Somerset, England, in April, 2012. They were childhood penpals before their friendship turned romantic in 2011.

Carey has previously spoken about the lengths she and her husband go to in a bid to keep their personal lives private, telling Vogue in 2015, "Marcus is the only thing that's mine that I can keep totally away. So I try to."