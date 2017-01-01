NEWS Mel B under criminal investigation for witness tampering Newsdesk Share with :







Mel B is reportedly under criminal investigation following allegations she intimidated rapper Siya ahead of her testifying in the singer's bitter divorce battle with Stephen Belafonte.



The former Spice Girls star split from producer Stephen in March (17) after nearly 10 years of marriage. Following the marriage breakdown, Mel alleged that Stephen had abused her throughout their relationship and cheated on her while he, in turn, claimed she had a drug and alcohol problem. The mud slinging has continued in court, with the former couple both relying on witnesses to back up each side of the story.



According to TMZ.com, Siya had been set to appear as a witness for Stephen, testifying that he had never physically abused his wife, but received text messages from Mel on Saturday threatening her if she did.



The outlet claims that Siya, who starred in U.S. reality series Sisterhood of Hip Hop, showed the messages to police, who then opened a felony witness intimidation case into Mel.



TMZ also reported that Siya was set to testify to Mel's frequent usage of illegal drugs, as well as backing up Stephen's claims that Mel was the one who called the shots in the alleged threesomes the former couple had with their nanny Lorraine Gilles.



However, sources close to the America's Got Talent judge have disputed Siya's claims of witness intimidation, and have also denied her claims that she was close friends with both Mel and Stephen, claiming the singer had only met Siya a couple of times.



Stephen has also been in court recently asking for spousal support from his estranged wife, with the judge ordering Mel to give him more than £140,000 ($184,000) in temporary spousal support and legal fees. And Stephen has reportedly wasted no time in spending some of the cash, with claims he spent a staggering £19,000 ($25,000) on a private jet ride during an auction at the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular on Saturday night.



Britain's The Sun newspaper also reports that Stephen spent £4,500 ($5,940) on a massage chair while also making an unsuccessful bid on a Rolex watch.

