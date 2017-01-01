Harry Styles required wrist surgery ahead of U.S. tour

Harry Styles feared a recent wrist operation might prevent him from playing guitar on his upcoming U.S. tour.

During an interview with Australian radio host Kent "Smallzy" Small the 23-year-old star sported a wrist bandage and revealed he had been suffering from "tight tendons", and so opted to have "a little bit of surgery on my wrist".

Harry initially feared he might not be able to play guitar on stage, but was reassured by doctors it wouldn't affect his tour, the North American leg of which kicks off next week (beg18Sep17).

The Sign of the Times star explained, "Well I said before I went in I was like, 'I need to play guitar in two weeks, is that alright?' and he was like,'no problem'."

The One Direction star also revealed he was awake for the procedure.

Harry's world tour begins in San Francisco next Tuesday and takes him across the U.S. and Canada before he heads to Europe next month.

Despite his busy touring schedule Harry said he's already working on new solo material.

"I'm always writing, so I'm definitely always kind of writing stuff," he explained. "Whenever the time comes to properly get in the studio and do it, you don't know where you'll be, but I'm writing, yeah."

Since One Direction went on hiatus at the end of 2015, Harry has also embarked on an acting career.

Dunkirk, his debut feature film as an actor, has made almost $500 million (£380 million) at the global box office since its July release. Harry also previously revealed that he had suffered a wrist injury while shooting director Christopher Nolan's war epic, telling Capital FM: "There was a couple of little (injuries), I was a little numb by the end of it. I did something to my wrist that I don't even know, it keeps going."