Troy Gentry memorial set for Grand Ole Opry

Tragic country star Troy Gentry will be remembered during a memorial at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday (14Sep17).

The Montgomery Gentry star, who became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2009, died in a helicopter crash on Friday (08Sep17) in Medford, New Jersey. He was 50.

A private interment for his family will follow the solemn affair at Nashville's fabled country music venue.

In lieu of flowers ahead of the celebration of his life, Troy's family have asked fans to donate to the T.J. Martell Foundation or the American Red Cross for hurricane relief.

Tributes continue to pour in for the late star and at a show in New Jersey on Saturday (09Sep17), Jason Aldean performed a Montgomery Gentry cover and honoured his late pal.

"Those guys were always really cool to me coming up when I was a new artist, they kinda took me under their wing and were really cool to me and I hated to hear that," he said of Gentry’s passing.

"One thing I know about Troy is he always loved a good time. He always had a smile on his face and liked a good party, and tonight's a good party, so here’s to Troy Gentry."

Craig Morgan and Charlie Daniels also remembered their friend, with Morgan telling Billboard that Gentry was "more than just a great country singer".

"Together with Eddie, they established and continuously raised the bar as to what a true duo is," he says. "Troy loved his job and was always kind and respectful to the fans. But more than that, he loved his family and friends. As a member of the Grand Ole Opry, he held firm to the morals and values the Opry represents.

As my friend, he was dependable and always quick to return a call with support. Troy is not here anymore but he will never be gone."

And The Devil Went Down to Georgia singer Charlie Daniels offered up a statement, in which he wrote: "Troy had a great sense of humor, a ready smile and a quick wit, always having a rapid response for the good natured little barbs we always exchanged when we got together.

"Young men and women will continue to come to Music City in hopes of making a name for themselves, and there are many lessons they could learn from the life and career of Troy Gentry. Like giving their all every time they walk on stage, about courtesy, kindness and the willingness to go the second mile, and the down home humility he wore so well.

"We won’t forget you Troy Gentry - we have the music, the memories and the indelible traces of a life well lived. Rest in peace my friend."