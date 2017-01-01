Beyonce gifts young hurricane relief volunteers with new sneakers

Beyonce showed her gratitude to a group of young Hurricane Harvey relief volunteers by gifting them with new sneakers during her return home to Houston, Texas on Friday (08Sep17).

The Formation hitmaker headed back to St. John's Church with her five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, her mother Tina Knowles Lawson, and her former Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams to distribute much needed food and supplies to locals in the aftermath of the natural disaster, which devastated Houston and the surrounding areas in late August (17).

Beyonce also reportedly reached out to those who had come to the aid of others during the height of the storm, including members of a school basketball team, and invited them to attend a gathering at her childhood place of worship, where she handed them boxes of new Air Jordan sneakers.

A Twitter user named Jordy Brooks shared images of the Worthing High School youngsters in their team colours showing off their new shoes, and captioned it, "My uncle and his basketball team did hurricane relief work so @Beyonce invited them to her church and bought the team new jordans (sic)."

Beyonce has since shared a few photos from her hometown visit on Instagram, giving shout-outs to her Pastor Rudy Rasmus, close pal Michelle, and Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth, who joined the superstar at her community event after personally helping to rescue locals from the hurricane flooding with his boat.

"Thanks to everyone who donated to BeyGOOD and contributed to helping so many families in Houston," she captioned the slideshow. "Thank you Pastor Rudy, Michelle, Ingrid and all at St. John's Church. Thank you to Trae Tha Truth and your crew. Y'all are so consistently dedicated to our community. Thank you!!"

She then urged fans to continue donating to her BeyGood charity organisation to help those in need.

"There is still work to do so please continue to donate and do all you can to restore our city," she added.

Beyonce will also join the likes of George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Oprah Winfrey, and Justin Bieber at the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon on Tuesday (12Sep17) to raise further funds for the recovery effort for hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which made landfall in the Caribbean last week (ends08Sep17) and is currently barrelling through Florida.