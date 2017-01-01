Common goes public with new romance at Creative Arts Emmys

Rapper/actor Common appears to have confirmed his rumoured romance with political analyst Angela Rye after hitting the red carpet together at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday (09Sep17).

The hip-hop star was more than happy to pose for the cameras with his arms around attorney Angela, who runs a political advocacy firm and works as a pundit for U.S. networks CNN and NPR.

The new couple didn't comment on the nature of its relationship at the Los Angeles event, but the pair has been linked for several weeks.

Angela seemed to be Common's lucky charm at the ceremony as he picked up his first Emmy win for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, awarded for his song Letter to the Free, a collaboration with Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins, which features on the soundtrack to Ava DuVernay's criminal justice reform documentary 13th.

Common, who previously dated singer Erykah Badu and new mum Serena Williams, celebrated the honour with fans on Instagram, sharing a photo of the gold trophy balanced on his thigh.

"I met a new woman today and she sat on my lap," he quipped of the award, a statuette of a winged woman holding an atom. "I think she's a keeper."

Angela also took a moment to heap praise on the star, who is now just a Tony Award away from becoming a member of the elite EGOT club, having previously secured a trio of Grammy Awards, an Oscar for his John Legend collaboration Glory, which appeared on DuVernay's Selma film, and now an Emmy.

"Super proud of this guy for having a big #EGO, which is not to be confused with a big ego," she joked, alongside a snap of her man holding his award while looking up to the sky. "Here he is giving thanks to the Almighty for his Emmy just like he does for taking every breath, every single day. I'm thankful for his tremendous example of humility, leadership, kindness, and creativity. May we all be inspired... #heisSOdope #itsjustthebeginning #TonyhereheCOMES #soblessed (sic)".

Common previously revealed he was making big plans to write and act on Broadway to have a chance at winning a Tony Award.

There are just 12 stars to date who have earned all four top entertainment awards competitively, including Whoopi Goldberg and the late Audrey Hepburn.