NEWS Sam Smith's looking to make Too Good at Goodbyes his sixth UK Number 1 Newsdesk







Sam Smith is Too Good at Goodbyes, but he's even better at making a comeback.



Sam's first single in two years is charging towards this week's Number 1 spot, leading today's Official Chart Update by nearly two copies to one. Should Too Good at Goodbyes hold onto the top spot by Friday, it'll be the Londoner's sixth UK Number 1 single.



Sam's previous chart toppers include million-selling La La La with Naughty Boy, his breakthrough single as a lead artist Money On My Mind, Stay With Me, and the first ever James Bond theme to top the charts, Writing's On The Wall. View Sam Smith's full UK chart history here.



Elsewhere in this week's Top 5, Dua Lipa's New Rules and P!nk's What About Us are holding firm at 2 and 3 respectively, Taylor Swift is expected to drop three spots to 4 with Look What You Made Me Do, and Zayn is looking good for his third UK Top 10 single as a soloist; his new track Dusk Till Dawn featuring Sia is currently at 5.



Following Rebecca Grace's audition performing the track on Saturday's X Factor, Kelly Clarkson's Piece by Piece, the title track of Kelly’s 2015 studio album, is expected to reach a new chart peak, and is currently at Number 14 midweek.



At Number 22, US rapper Logic is set to score his debut UK Top 40 with suicide prevention themed single 1-800-273-8255 featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid.



Expected to climb this week are Avicii and Rita Ora's Lonely Together, up eight to 27, and Jason Derulo's If I'm Lucky, rising three places to 29. Stefflon Don could make her Top 40 debut as a lead artist also this week – Hurtin' Me, her single featuring French Montana is up 18 to Number 32.



Finally, The Only Way Is Essex star, Megan McKenna, is in with a shot at making her Official Chart Top 40 debut this week. Following her There's Something About Megan documentary on ITV2, which saw her try her luck as a recording artist in Nashville, her country tracks High Heeled Shoes and Far Cry From Love are at 30 and 39 today.

