Perrie Edwards confident relationship with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can survive Liverpool move

Perrie Edwards is confident she can make her relationship with soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain work, despite his recent move from London to Liverpool, England.

The Little Mix star began dating the professional player in November (16) when he was part of London-based team Arsenal, but in August (17), he signed a five-year deal with Liverpool and moved up to the north of England, where the team is based.

Perrie, 24, has told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper that she has no plans to leave her London home and follow Alex to Liverpool, and despite the 220-mile distance, she has no concerns about whether or not their relationship will survive.

"I don't think it will be difficult. It's going to be different - but that's not a problem," she said. "We'll be fine. I'm just really happy for him and very proud."

Her comments are likely to settle the concerns of fans, who began speculating if Alex's transfer would mean the end of their romance as Perrie, who is usually gushing about her boyfriend on social media, declined to publicly congratulate him for his move and hasn't posted any snaps of him in almost a month.

A source also told The Sun that the couple disagreed which club he should transfer to because she would have preferred him to play somewhere closer to London.

"Perrie really wanted him to choose Chelsea as it's closer to her home and his," the source said. "Plus when she's travelling with Little Mix, they often fly into and from London which means she would be able to spend time with him, even if not for long.

"Alex had his heart set on Liverpool though. Of course she supports his decision but it's not been easy."

According to the Mirror, the couple were spotted enjoying dinner together in Liverpool over the weekend (09-10Sep17) after he made his Liverpool debut.