Janet Jackson emotional about domestic abuse song

Janet Jackson broke down in tears on Saturday (09Sep17) after performing a song about domestic violence during her tour stop in Houston, Texas.

The typically-reserved superstar let her emotions get the better of her after singing What About onstage at the Toyota Center, and had to take a moment to compose herself.

In video footage posted online by fans, Janet bends over and covers her face as tears stream down her cheeks, before standing to face the crowd and stating, "This is me."

The singer previously revealed What About, which featured on her 1997 album The Velvet Rope, was inspired by aspects of her personal life, and that of her ex-husband Rene Elizondo, Jr., who she was married to from 1991 to 2000.

The lyrics include the lines: "What about all the s**t you've done to me?/What about the times you hit my face?/What about the times you kept on when I said no more, please?"

The moving performance prompted Janet's fans to express their support for the star on social media.

"@JanetJackson I wanted to hold you when you cried last night during What About," wrote one follower. "It breaks my heart to see you cry. Very powerful performance".

Another added, "I wanna give you a big a** hug @JanetJackson I love you. Keep pushing".

The rare moment of weakness emerged as Janet, 51, presses on with her divorce from her third husband, Wissam Al Mana, the father of her baby son Eissa, who was born in January (17). The couple wed in 2012 and split in April (17).

She kicked off her State of the World Tour in Lafayette, Louisiana on Thursday night (07Sep17), returning to the stage for the first time since becoming a mum. Her pregnancy previously forced her to halt her beleaguered 2016 trek, which was formerly named the Unbreakable World Tour.