Ozzy Osbourne's wife finds humour in his infidelities

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have learned to laugh about the veteran rocker's recent infidelities to help them heal following a brief separation.



The couple's marriage hit the rocks last year (16) when the Black Sabbath star was revealed to have enjoyed a four-year affair with Los Angeles-based hairstylist Michelle Pugh, prompting Sharon to kick him out of their marital home.



Ozzy, 68, subsequently sought treatment for sex addiction and eventually reconciled with Sharon, and they renewed their wedding vows in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas in May (17), ahead of their 35th anniversary in July (17).



Sharon previously revealed she forgave the singer for his indiscretions because she was happier with him than without him, and she now hopes other couples can learn from their relationship ups and downs.



"It's not (about) what women can learn from me, I think it's what couples can learn from us," Sharon tells U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight about dealing with Ozzy's infidelity so publicly.



"My husband was brave enough to come out and say, 'Hey, you caught me. I need help. I'm an addict with this and this is what I'm gonna do.'"



Earlier this week (04Sep17), Sharon, 64, told Britain's Daily Telegraph the musician had cheated on her with a total of six different women, but they have worked through their problems by addressing the situation head-on, and now they're able to look back and laugh about the tough time.



"We speak about it, we laugh about it! Because it helps you get through it," she explains to Entertainment Tonight, admitting keeping her feelings bottled up would otherwise drive her crazy.



"You know, you have to find some humour in something," she continues. "The bottom line is that I love him, he loves me..."



The TV personality, who also manages Ozzy's career, confesses her own selfishness is part of the reason she decided to stay with the rocker, the father of her three grown-up children.



She says, "We've worked for so much together, we've achieved so much together. Our family, our friends, and I just don't want to give that up (sic)!"



Sharon and Ozzy have plenty to celebrate as they are set to become grandparents again - their son Jack and his wife Lisa are expecting their third child, a sibling for daughters Pearl, five, and Andy, two.

