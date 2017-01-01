U2 and Justin Timberlake lead stars of U.S. TV school special

U2, Justin Timberlake, and Lin-Manuel Miranda led the stars of a live U.S. TV special on Friday evening (08Sep17) which stressed the importance of rethinking high school education.

The programme, titled XQ Super School Live, aired live on every major American network and took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

XQ Super School bosses explained in a statement that the show "invited the public to help rethink the future of American high schools" which is the goal of this new school system.

Other celebrity participants included Tom Hanks, Chance the Rapper, Common, singers Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson, actress Viola Davis, director J.J. Abrams, and actors Samuel L. Jackson and Mahershala Ali.

30 minutes into the event, James Corden and Tom Hanks appeared in a specially-made short version of the British late-night U.S. talk show host's famed Carpool Karaoke. The Forrest Gump star took to the wheel of an XQ School bus while he and James joined in on a loud rendition of Brit Kim Wilde's famous 1981 hit, Kids in America.

Justin Timberlake introduced an XQ Super School in Houston, Texas, scene of last month's (Aug17) devastating Hurricane Harvey, and Hamilton creator Miranda visited his old high school and chatted to his former drama teacher in a special segment.

U2 appeared live by satellite from their tour date in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the conclusion of the show, starting what turned out to be an all-star version of The Beatles' 1969 classic Come Together.

Cameras then cut to original Beatle Ringo Starr drumming along on the track in the studio before footage rolled of assorted musicians, including Sheryl Crow and famed percussionist and former member of Prince's band, Sheila E., singing a line each from the stirring anthem.

The song concluded with Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson sharing the stage with a marching band and scores of dancers before Tom Hanks noted in closing remarks, "In America, we know that one small step can become a walk on the moon. We know that one simple act of sitting on a bus can inspire an entire movement...So tonight, let's take that one small step to reshape our education system in this country. Because when we’re good, we’re great."