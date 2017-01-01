Kim Kardashian breaks her silence on baby news

Kim Kardashian has made her first comments on reports that she and Kanye West are expecting a baby via a surrogate.

It was reported earlier this week (06Sep17) that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star and her rapper husband were due to have baby number three via a surrogate in January (18).

Kim has previously revealed she can't carry another child after suffering placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening condition in a condition in which the placenta grows into the muscle of the uterus, while she was expecting daughter North, four, and son Saint, 20 months, and that she is keen to expand their family at some point in the future.

Talking to E! News the 36-year-old very cryptically commented on the rumours that have been circulating about her hiring a surrogate mum who is carrying baby number three for the reality star.

“I’ve definitely seen a lot of things, we’ve never confirmed anything,” she said vaguely about the rumours.

“So, I think when we’re ready to talk about it we will," she added.

"I think it’s super invasive when people are just…So many details out there, and like I’ve never heard this, I’ve never heard this. Like whatever.”

“We have not confirmed it, and that’s that. I’ll let you know when," she said, hinting that the pregnancy is still in its early stages and it's too early to talk about.

The unnamed woman who is reportedly carrying their child has been described as an experienced surrogate and according to TMZ.com an insider familiar with the pregnancy has revealed the news that the couple are expecting a baby girl.

Kim's mum Kris Jenner and her sister Khloe both have both reportedly offered to suffer as a surrogate when Kim expressed she wanted more children.