Mel B ‘feels abandoned by her Spice Girl pals’

Mel B has reportedly been left upset by the lack of support from her former Spice Girl bandmates, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner, who allegedly haven't been in contact.

The singer is said to be stressed out juggling divorce proceedings and a custody battle with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte following their split earlier this year (17), as well as a defamation case brought against her by her former nanny Lorraine Gilles. But she has reportedly received very little support from her former bandmates.

"Mel was particularly annoyed that Emma spent her whole summer in LA (where Mel lives) and managed to avoid meeting up with her the entire time," a source told Heat magazine. "She expects that from Victoria (Beckham) but not the other girls.

“She thought she would've have had more support from Geri and Mel C, but instead sometimes she feels like they abandoned her when she needed them the most."

Emma has been in Los Angeles filming TV show Boy Band but hasn’t allegedly managed to make time to meet up with her old friend.

Mother-of-three Mel, Emma and Geri had begun discussing a mini-Spice Girls reunion last year under the name of GEM. However, Geri’s surprise pregnancy derailed reunion talk, and plans have festered ever since, with Emma recently admitting it is unlikely to happen.

However, pals blame Mel’s defensiveness for making it difficult for to accept advice from friends and family.

"She was told time and time again by friends that Stephen was bad news, but she didn't seem to listen,” the insider added. “If Mel feels like she's being attacked, she tends to shut everyone out - including her family - but she'll complain when people don't try to intervene."

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for Mel; the America’s Got Talent judge has been receiving support from an unexpected source.

Ex-love Eddie Murphy, the father of their daughter Angel, 10, has been supporting the star in recent months after becoming worried about Angel.

“Mel never thought that he'd be back on the scene, but his involvement has been a real boost,” the source commented.