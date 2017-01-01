Beyonce & Jennifer Garner head home to Houston to help with hurricane relief

Beyonce and actress Jennifer Garner have flown home to their native Houston, Texas to help with the relief effort following last month's (Aug17) Hurricane Harvey blast.

Beyonce took her daughter Blue Ivy to a Houston-area church on Friday (08Sep17) to offer her support to victims of the historic storm.

The new mum, 36, was joined by her mother Tina Knowles Lawson for the St. Johns Church visit.

"I just wanna say that I'm home," the singer told the crowd. "This church is my home. I was maybe nine or 10 years old the first time I sat there where my daughter is sitting. I sang my first solo here and I just wanna thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is.

"This today is a celebration of survival. Y'all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that you're safe, your children are safe. I think that what really matters is your health and your children and your family. I just wanna say I love you. I've been blessed so that I can bless other people and I ask of God to continue to do that for other people."

Tina and Beyonce's former Destiny's Child bandmate, Michelle Williams, also served lunch to 400 flood victims on behalf of the R&B superstar's BeyGOOD charity organisation.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck's estranged wife Jennifer returned to Houston earlier this week (beg04Sep17) to help families affected by the storm.

The actress visited Hilliard Elementary school on Friday, where she helped hand out donations to locals.

Officials at the Houston Independent School District posted a video of Garner's visit on their Facebook page.

Prior to her trip home, Garner urged her fans to donate to Save the Children's Hurricane Harvey relief fund via Instagram, writing: "The devastation in #Texas continues to grow and my friends @savethechildren are hard at work helping keep kids affected by #hurricaneharvey safe. You can help us reach families in need by texting HURRICANE to 20222 to donate $25 to the efforts. Thank you for the support!"