Lil Wayne back in the studio days after hospitalisation

Rapper Lil Wayne was back in the recording studio in the early hours of Thursday (07Sep17), just days after doctors advised him to rest following his latest seizure scare.

The Lollipop star, who was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2013, had to be treated at a hospital in Chicago, Illinois last weekend (02-03Sep17) after he was found unconscious in his hotel room.

Wayne, who had suffered multiple seizures during the incident, was discharged earlier this week (begs04Sep17), and was urged to rest up for two weeks.

However, the MC is refusing to let the health crisis hinder his recording plans, and on Thursday, basketball star and rapper Damian Lillard shared a photo of the pair in the studio together.

He captioned the Instagram image, "#Confirmed ... @liltunechi (Wayne)," suggesting they are working on a new collaboration, a follow-up to their 2016 track Loyal to the Soil.

Producer Scott Storch also uploaded a snap of himself with Wayne, revealing the 34-year-old had returned to Los Angeles: "My boy from back in Miami @liltunechi now he's healthy and we making some #hits in Los Angeles," he wrote.

Wayne has yet to comment on his recent hospitalisation, but the news of his studio visit emerges hours after his manager Cortez Bryant admitted the rapper is unlikely to obey doctors' orders to take it easy during his recovery, because he has always brushed off his team's concerns for his well-being.

"I tell him that (to take time off to rest) all the time but I don't think that's gonna work, man," Bryant told TMZ.com. "He's a workaholic. That's what got him to where he is now, man. He's just (in) the studio all the time trying to make music, get through this situation and give his fans what they need."