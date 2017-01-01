Tributes pour in for Troy Gentry and Don Williams

Sheryl Crow, Jake Owen, Shooter Jennings, and Travis Tritt are leading the tributes to fellow country stars Troy Gentry and Don Williams following their deaths on Friday (08Sep17).

Gentry, 50, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in New Jersey, hours before he was due to perform at the Flying W Airport in Medford with his Montgomery Gentry bandmate Eddie Montgomery, while Williams passed away at the age of 78 after battling a short illness.

Friends and fans of the two musicians flocked to Twitter shortly after the news hit headlines on Friday afternoon to share their sorrow at the double blow.

Jake Owen wrote, "Sad day for country music. Troy Gentry and Don Williams have passed and that makes my heart hurt. Don was my hero and Troy was my friend," and Shooter tweeted, "Sad about Don Williams but Troy Gentry was my friend. I had great times with him. I'm stunned, angry and upset at the moment. I'll miss you."

"The world changed today. Country music lost both a Friend and a Hero. Troy Gentry and Don Williams, you both will be dearly missed," posted Lee Brice, while Josh Turner wrote, "I'm speechless. Pray with me for the family of Don Williams & especially the family of Troy Gentry. It's a heavy day for country music."

Others solely addressed the death of Gentry, with Sheryl Crow stating, "So sad to hear the news of Troy Gentry. My prayers are with his family and friends."

"I'm in total shock and disbelief over the news that my friend Troy Gentry was just killed in a helicopter crash!!!" exclaimed Travis Tritt. "I just saw him days ago!"

Singer Chase Bryant mourned, "My heart goes out to the family and friends of Troy Gentry. We are all incredibly sorry to hear about your loss. Your music will live on!", and Jana Kramer added, "My heart breaks for the family and friends of Troy Gentry. I had the pleasure of playing shows with him and he was always so kind".