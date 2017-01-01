Linkin Park thank fans for support after Chester Bennington's suicide

Linkin Park have thanked fans for their "outpouring of love and support" following frontman Chester Bennington's suicide in a touching video.

The rock band took to Instagram on Thursday (07Sep17) to share a montage of hundreds of memorials set up for the singer worldwide, in the wake of his tragic death in July.

The video was set to the soundtrack of the band's haunting tune One More Light, and they captioned it: "Thank you to our fans from around the world for your outpouring of love and support."

Linkin Park have kept a low profile since Chester's death and have not performed since that tragic day. Their video message comes after Chester's widow Talinda shared a picture of the singer taken just days before he committed suicide.

Since his death, his widow Talinda has been encouraging people to be open about their mental health issues on social media by using the hashtags "#f**kdepression" and "#MakeChesterProud" and she added her own message to the movement in the early hours of Thursday morning by sharing a selfie which also contained Chester, who is smiling widely, standing beside his family on a balcony overlooking a beach.

"This was days b4 (before) my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there, but you'd. Never kmow (sic). #f**kdepression," she wrote.

Talinda, who married the rocker in 2006, also posted a series of confessional tweets in which she wrote, "Another night & I can't sleep. The empty space in my bed is too light now & throws off my balance. I tend to roll to the side #widowproblems.

"Reading each AMAZING tweet fromthe LP fam (sic).U r holding each other up&leading others 2 mental health safety.#F**kdepression #MakeChesterProud... I want 2 know how ur feeling today.Do U need 2 be lifted up &told you're loved.Or do U want to help up others in pain today?#f**kdepression."