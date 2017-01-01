Sam Smith is 'insanely single'

Sam Smith is currently on the market, declaring he is "insanely single".

The Stay With Me singer launched his music comeback on Friday (08Sep17) with the release of Too Good at Goodbyes, which deals with a relationship he was in and is "basically about getting good at getting dumped".

Much like his 2014 debut album In the Lonely Hour, Sam is using his heartbreaks and relationship experiences for his new material, but he admits his love life is probably bleaker than the first time around.

"I'm still very, very single. I think I'm even more single than I was when I released In the Lonely Hour, so I'm insanely single," he told Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 show. "People are gonna see, this one as I've said is about me and something that I've gone through."

However, he is ready to move on and is feeling optimistic about his romantic prospects.

"I do feel like I'm ready for something more positive, more than I was," the star explained. "What I've been through relationship wise the last year has made me a lot stronger and I feel like I've learned some lessons from it."

The 25-year-old also said on BBC Radio 1's Breakfast Show on Friday that the man who inspired the song, and three or four others, has no idea the single is about him and he has no intention of telling him because he doesn't want to give him publicity.

The Oscar-winning singer added he was so nervous ahead of the release of his new music because the tunes are so personal.

"Last night was horrific, actually horrific, the worst night. I had my family and friends with me and I had to ask them to leave at 11 o'clock because I felt physically sick," he said. "It's because the music is so personal... It is like I'm publishing my diary, that's how it feels... It's been a deep few years."

Sam, who will release his as yet untitled second album before Christmas, also announced a four-date tour of intimate shows in Los Angeles, New York, London and Berlin, Germany. The tour kicks off on Monday (11Sep17) and lasts a week.