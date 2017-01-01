Mel B: 'I refuse to be a victim any longer'

Mel B has hit back at estranged husband Stephen Belafonte's claims that she has an alcohol and cocaine addiction, insisting she trusts the legal process to "show the truth".

The 42-year-old former Spice Girls singer and her producer ex split in March after nearly 10 years of marriage. Since then, each party has made accusations about the other, with Stephen's claims about his former spouse's recreational habits the latest salvo.

According to court papers filed on 1 September (17) and obtained by Entertainment Tonight (ET), Stephen claimed that he feared for the safety of Mel's three children following their separation, due to her alcohol and drug habit.

"The biggest reason for my concern with respect to the safety of the children was due to Petitioner's habitual and consistent addiction to and abuse of cocaine and alcohol," he alleges in court papers. "To make matters worse, my fear for the children's safety was amplified due to the fact the Petitioner had fired the children's nanny, who had been in the children's lives since 2010 and I did not want Petitioner using drugs and drinking around the children, especially without anyone else present to care for the children."

However, Mel has responded to the claims and stated that while she has ignored Stephen's allegations in the past, she's no longer willing to do so.

"I have remained silent these past six months for the sake of my children," she said in a statement to ET. "I refuse to be a victim any longer and trust the legal process to show the truth."

Stephen claims that the former couple enlisted the help of an intermediary, Mel's therapist Dr. Charles Sophy, in the wake of their split in a bid to make the situation easier for her children. And he claims that as well as contacting Sophy following a meeting on 18 March after which Mel "abruptly" took the children away from Stephen and left him concerned, he also has proof of text messages exchanged between himself, Mel and Sophy, which detail an agreement they made with regards to Mel and "substance abuse and child safety."

In the messages, it is alleged that Mel agreed to start taking medications, including Antabuse, a drug which helps prevent the user from drinking, and undergo random drug testing on a weekly basis.

When Mel filed for divorce from Stephen, she alleged that he abused her both physically and emotionally throughout their marriage, leading to a judge granting a temporary restraining order.

Stephen has always strenuously denied the abuse allegations.