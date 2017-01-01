Selena Gomez: 'Strength is being vulnerable'

Selena Gomez believes that being vulnerable is being strong, particularly when it comes to social media.

The 25-year-old singer appears on the cover of Time magazine's Firsts issue, thanks to her recent record-breaking feat of becoming the first person to reach 100 million followers on Instagram. In the interview, Selena admitted she enjoys sharing her vulnerability with her fans on sites like Instagram and Twitter, because it allows her another way to connect with them.

“I think it’s really hard to be a kid now, especially with social media,” she told the magazine. “I can’t imagine what it would be like to grow up with that. It’s already difficult to get up every day and just feel good about yourself without seeing the highlights of everyone else’s life. That’s why I like being vulnerable with my fans on social media. I like that they’ve seen my mistakes. I try to use that as a way to connect with them.

“Strength doesn’t mean that you have to put on a facade. I think strength is being vulnerable."

Selena isn't the only famous face to grace the cover of Time Firsts issues, with other women including Hillary Clinton, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey.

The Bad Liar star also took to her Instagram page to announce the Time cover, writing alongside the cover shot: "Sometimes it's incredibly difficult to wake up every day knowing there is so much going on in the world. At times I feel selfish, I ask why, I ask how can this change? Will it actually ever change? I try to contribute my heart before anything because it can be so easy to lose the desire to have hope when sometimes all I want to be is angry.

"When I read about the beautiful women who wake up consciously every day to make a change, it inspires me to want to do so much more. Not really sure how I got so lucky @time but thank you for highlighting the power of what we can and will always strive to be. I believe in the goodness in the land of the living. I hope this is just the beginning of more change."