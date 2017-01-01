Taylor Swift director was joking about Beyonce copying Bad Blood promo

Music video director Joseph Kahn has been left baffled after a joke he made about Beyonce copying his 2015 promo for Taylor Swift's Bad Blood led to a Twitter backlash.

Kahn initially came under fire from Beyonce's devotees, known as the Beyhive, in late August (17) after they highlighted a number of similarities between his new visuals for Swift's Look What You Made Me Do video and the music icon's Formation release last year (16). Both feature a group of leotard-wearing dancers, with the stars each donning black crop tops.

At the time, Kahn, who has worked with both artists, brushed off the claims in a post on social media, insisting the musicians do not share the same "art space".

However, he risked the wrath of members of the Beyhive in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, published on Thursday (07Sep17), when he defended his video for Look What You Made Me Do.

"It's not Formation at all," he said. "They (critics) try to say she's wearing a black crop top and Beyonce wore a black crop top. But they don't realise in 2015 in Bad Blood, Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top."

"I really do think, by the way, that Beyonce copied Bad Blood," he added.

Kahn then taunted fans online by tweeting, "Come get it Beyhive. The candy is right here."

Twitter users were quick to weigh in on the controversial comments, prompting the director to insist he was just poking fun at the whole dispute.

Addressing the backlash, he wrote, "Article where I said Beyonce copied Bad Blood tank tops. Seriously, do you think I give a f**k about tank tops lol (laugh out loud)."

Kahn, whose interview was designed to promote his new battle rap film Bodied, produced by Eminem, then added, "The most controversial thing about BODIED so far is that I made a joke about tank tops."

He also reposted a tweet from celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, who asked, "you were just trolling right???", to which Kahn responded, "Yes. The world is full of stupid motherf**kers."

The director previously also shot Taylor's Blank Space and Wildest Dreams videos, as well as Say My Name and Jumpin' Jumpin' for Beyonce's former girl band, Destiny's Child.