Chester Bennington's widow shares picture taken days before singer's death

Chester Bennington's widow Talinda has shared a picture of the singer surrounded by his family days before he committed suicide.

The Linkin Park frontman took his own life in July (17) at the age of 41 following an ongoing battle with depression and previous addictions.

Since his death, his widow Talinda has been encouraging people to be open about their mental health issues on social media by using the hashtags "#f**kdepression" and "#MakeChesterProud" and she added her own message to the movement in the early hours of Thursday morning by sharing a selfie which also contained Chester, who is smiling widely, standing besides his family on a balcony overlooking a beach.

"This was days b4 (before) my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there, but you'd. Never kmow (sic). #f**kdepression," she wrote.

Talinda, who married the rocker in 2006, also posted a series of confessional tweets in which she wrote, "Another night & I can't sleep. The empty space in my bed is too light now & throws off my balance. I tend to roll to the side #widowproblems.

"Reading each AMAZING tweet from the LP fam (sic).U r holding each other up&leading others 2 mental health safety.#F**kdepression #MakeChesterProud... I want 2 know how ur feeling today.Do U need 2 be lifted up &told you're loved.Or do U want to help up others in pain today?#f**kdepression."

Talinda also reached out to Creed rocker Scott Stapp to join the movement after opening up about his depression and past addiction problems in an interview, and Jared Leto after he paid tribute to Chester and Chester's late friend Chris Cornell at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

She also revealed to fans that she is working on creating the One More Light Foundation to help those with mental health issues.

Talinda and Chester share a son and twin daughters, while he has three children from previous relationships.