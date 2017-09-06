Adam Ant forced to evacuate Florida as Hurricane Irma closes in

Following the successful opening night of his ANTHEMS – The Singles USA tour in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, USA, last night, Adam Ant, his band and team are safe after they were forced under a mandatory evacuation order to leave the area in advance of the pending arrival of Hurricane Irma.Hurricane Irma is the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever recorded, according to The National Hurricane Centre in the USA, with winds as strong as 295 KM/H.The governor of Florida has declared a State of Emergency for the entire state.Adam will reschedule his Florida shows in Clearwater, Orlando and Jacksonville and will continue the tour with the next show in New York City on September 13.“The well-being of all of Adam's fans is a priority and the decision to reschedule the three shows is already under way”, said the band’s spokesperson in a statement. “More details regarding the new dates will follow as soon as they have been finalized. We know that this will be a great disappointment to those who were to attend, but safety will always come first.”For more information, and updates, visit www.Adam-Ant.com.