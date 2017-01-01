Janet Jackson planning to visit hurricane victims ahead of Houston concert

Janet Jackson will visit shelters and victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, ahead of her show in the city on Saturday (09Sep17).

The 51-year-old singer is gearing up to kick off her State of the World Tour in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Thursday night. There had been speculation as to whether Janet would honour her scheduled date in Houston due to the devastation caused in the state by Harvey, but she took to social media to assure fans she would be taking to the stage on Saturday night.

Janet added she is planning to make an early arrival to allow herself time to lend her help to the hurricane relief efforts.

"Hey, you guys! I'm backstage in Louisiana and I'm at rehearsal about to kick off my tour and our next show is in Houston," she said in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday. "I know that there have been rumours on whether we were gonna do the show in Houston. I'm here to tell you that we are doing the show in Houston. But we're gonna roll in early because we want to visit some of the shelters.

"We also want to do something special for the victims. So I will see you Friday."

Janet has been working hard to ensure her voice and dance moves are up to scratch for fans.

She had originally rescheduled the tour in order to concentrate on starting a family with her now estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, but announced her planned comeback following the birth of son Eissa in January. She has since been teasing fans with snapshots of her rehearsal progress, and is likely to showcase her impressive post-baby body when she takes to the stage on Thursday night.

According to reports, the singer has lost over 65 pounds (29.4 kilograms) of post-baby weight after adopting a hardcore diet and exercise plan.

"She will hit the stage with the passion and fire that her fans have come to expect from her when her tour starts," a source told Entertainment Tonight recently.