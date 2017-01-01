Justin Bieber: 'I’m sure One Direction will get back together'

Justin Bieber has insisted that British boyband One Direction will reform “at some point”.

The Sorry singer is certain that there is still hope of a 1D reunion, even as the band; Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson approach almost two years of their self-imposed hiatus. The British boyband announced they were taking a break less than two months after they released their fifth studio album.

In an interview with British newspaper The Sun, the 23-year-old shared he is still in touch with some of the boys, and he believes they will reform because they still have “unfinished business”.

“I don’t see or speak to the guys like I used to but I am sure they will get back together at some point,” the Love Yourself hitmaker revealed. “I still message a couple of them, and even though they are all doing their own thing, at some point One Direction will happen again.”

During their hiatus the former bandmates have all been working on solo projects as well as Liam, 23, fathering son Bear with fellow British popstar Cheryl. Harry, Niall and Louis have all indicated a willingness to reunite at some point in the future, but are focusing on their solo commitments first.

Former bandmember Zayn Malik, who quit the group before the end of their final tour in March 2015, has enjoyed huge success with his debut album Mind of Mine, which topped both the U.K and U.S. charts. But he hasn't expressed whether he would consider returning to the group at some point in the future.

“I’m not saying it will be soon, but they were too big, have a huge amount of fans that will demand it and I think they have unfinished business with the group themselves," added Justin.