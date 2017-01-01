Cher claps back at sceptical fan after immigration tweet

Cher has clapped back at a fan who challenged her to take in a youngster potentially affected by U.S. President Trump's decision to end an immigrant program.

On Tuesday (05Sep17), it was announced that President Trump would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which gave immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as a child the temporary right to live, study and work legally in the U.S.

In response to the news, the Believe singer took to Twitter to tell her followers that she was ready to take in and protect a "dreamer", a nickname for affected immigrants, and urged members of the showbiz industry to do the same.

She wrote, "Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them!! I'm Ready 2 Do This & (praying) Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME!! SANCTUARY (sic)."

One user responded by expressing her skepticism that Cher will actually follow through on her declaration.

She wrote, "Sure you will Cher... I'll believe it when I see it," and then Cher hit back by replying, "Then keep your eyes open b**ch."

Cher continued to rant about the DACA decision, writing, "(America) HAS BEEN OUR DREAMERS ONLY HOME!! HOW CAN WE THROW THEM INTO THE WILDERNESS. TRUMP IS (A) COMPLETE COWARD... WHY DIDNT HE END DACA 'HIMSELF' ON (TV) (sic)."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the news at a press conference rather than Trump.

Another user responded to her declaration by asking her to let everyone know how her plan works out.

"U Ppl Kill Me IS THAT ALL U GOT!!" Cher replied. "My Guest House Has Been FULL With Down On Luck Frnds (friends) Since I Built It. Frnd (Friend) of Mom Lives There Now (sic)," she continued, explaining through emojis that her house caught on fire.