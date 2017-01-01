Holger Czukay, Can bassist, dies at 79

Credited with giving the German psychedelic rockers their driving rhythm section, Holger Czukay, was found at his apartment.The co-founder and bassist with German rock band Can, has died aged 79. The cause of death currently unknown.Czukay formed the seminal krautrock band in 1968 with keyboardist Irmin Schmidt, guitarist Michael Karoli and drummer Jaki Liebezeit.Their first official album, ‘Monster Movie’, was released in 1969, and they would go on to record twelve studio albums, ending with 1989’s ‘Rite Time’.He was found by a neighbour at his apartment, converted from Can’s old studio in Weilerswist near Cologne. His wife Ursula had died in July, while his former bandmate Jaki Liebezeit – with whom he created Can’s fabled driving rhythm section – also died this year, in January.