Camila Cabello: 'President Trump's new immigration policy is cruel'

Camila Cabello has slammed U.S. President Donald Trump over his latest controversial immigration decision, insisting his plan to rescind Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme is "cruel."

Trump's Attorney General Jeff Sessions officially announced immediate plans to scrap President Obama's initiative on Tuesday (05Sep17), prompting many celebrities to take aim at the current leader, and the former Fifth Harmony hitmaker, who is a Cuban immigrant, has now added her criticisms.

"Trumps plan to Deport DREAMERS is cruel and we WILL RESIST... #IStandWithDreamers ," she writes on Instagram.

Camila's former bandmate Lauren Jauregui also expressed her disgust over Trump's policy and his previous decision to pardon former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was targeted for allegedly engaging in racial profiling and mass deportations throughout the state.

"It's incredible to me that you'll pardon a man who is known for running his prison as a Latino concentration camp and call him a patriot, but then deport kids with a dream to be successful citizens with safe lives," the singer wrote on Twitter on Monday (04Sep17). "You disgust me. You and your squad of Republican elite/cowards are truly sick humans. Pardoning criminals and criminalizing the vulnerable."

Several other celebrities have also spoken out against Trump's plan, with Demi Lovato tweeting: "I encourage each and every one of you to support and stand for immigration. For everyone out there who is fighting for this cause, I encourage you to stay strong.”

Daddy Yankee also rallied his fans to take a stand against the policy.

“We cannot be silent. DREAMers can’t be deported," he tweeted. "It’s time to raise your voice. This is their home.”

And Jared Leto took to social media to express his outrage, writing: "Obviously, supporting people who are Americans and have lived in this country is important, and protecting them from losing their legal status in the country they grew up in is paramount. So I ask for your support for DREAMers, and I pledge mine.”

President Obama launched the DACA programme in 2012. It was put in place to protect undocumented immigrants, brought to the U.S. as children, from being sent back to their country of birth.