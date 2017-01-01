Aaron Carter left shaken after car accident

Singer Aaron Carter is recovering following a car accident near his home in St. Petersburg, Florida on Monday (04Sept17).

The I Want Candy singer, who was not badly injured in the crash and is currently resting at home, has shared details about the incident via Twitter, admitting it was a huge wake-up call.

"Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled (sic) my BMW M4," Carter revealed. "I never meant to get into an accident as severe as this. I've ran into people before and honestly nothing compares to what happened today."

Carter continued to share emotional posts on the social media site, thanking his fans for helping him through the ordeal.

"Thank you for all the support and love," he wrote. "Means a lot. Accidents happen. I'm just happy both of us (motorists) were ok."

He was also candid about his physical state, detailing his injuries.

"TBH (to be honest) this s**t hurts, my arms hurt, my legs hurt," he wrote. "All my airbags went off, I broke my nose. This is f**ked up."

After a few fans tweeted their concern, Carter reassured them he would be OK, adding, "All of my airbags went off and I'm cut up all over, at least everyone survived and we're good."

The accident comes following his arrest in July (17) for reportedly driving under the influence of narcotics. Police also found him in possession of marijuana.

Weeks after the arrest, Carter and his girlfriend Madison Parker split just as he shared an emotional Twitter post, in which he 'came out' as bisexual.