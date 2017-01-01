Jason Aldean enjoys meeting breast cancer survivors before shows

Country star Jason Aldean enjoys meeting breast cancer survivors at his shows, because they inspire him to get onstage and give the best performance he can.

The hitmaker spends the day with someone who has beaten the disease before every concert as part of a link with the Susan G. Komen charity organisation, and he admits it's always a pre-show highlight.

The special guest hangs out backstage and eats dinner with Aldean, his band and crew.

"You meet a lot of great people and hear a lot of great stories," he tells Taste of Country. "It’s just cool to even be able to sort of roll out the red carpet for them for a day and let them have a great time. I really enjoy that a lot."

Aldean, who is currently on tour with Chris Young, Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver, is also making the most of his celebrity to raise funds for a children’s hospital in his native Macon, Georgia.

He launched his Concert for the Kids event in 2016.

"I want to try to do something for my hometown, sort of give back to where I came from, and what better what to do that than with kids," he adds. "I got two kids and one on the way... and I would be devastated if something happened to one of my kids.

"I can't imagine what parents go through when stuff like that happens. I can’t think of a better thing to give to and try to support than a children’s hospital and if I’m going to do it, I want to do it in my hometown."

Aldean's two Concert for the Kids events have raised more than $1.2 million (GBP920,000) for the hospital.