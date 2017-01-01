Cheryl condemns Munroe Bergdorf for raising past assault conviction

Cheryl has condemned former L'Oreal model Munroe Bergdorf for referring to the singer's assault conviction in a TV interview.

The transgender model, DJ and activist was dropped by bosses at the beauty brand over comments she made on Facebook stating that all white people are racially prejudiced.

On Monday (4Sep17), Munroe appeared on British daytime discussion show Victoria Derbyshire to talk about her firing and pointed out that Cheryl was still employed by the brand despite a 2003 conviction for assaulting a black toilet attendant.

Cheryl's publicist has released a statement to HuffPost U.K. criticising Munroe's decision to bring up the Girls Aloud singer's past conviction, pointing out that she was cleared of racially aggravated assault.

"More than 14 years ago Cheryl was unanimously acquitted of a charge of racially aggravated assault," the statement read. "She is disappointed to find her name involved in Munroe Bergdorf's media interview."

Although Cheryl was acquitted of racially motivated violence, she was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and sentenced to 120 hours of community service. She was ordered to pay her victim, Sophie Amogbokpa $650 (£500) in compensation and prosecution costs of $3,900 (£3,000).

Chatting to Victoria, Munroe, who appears in a new advert for L'Oreal's True Match foundation, expressed her anger at being dismissed for her comments on racism.

"I shouldn't be sacked for calling out racism when I was in a campaign that was meant to be championing diversity. And especially when I was speaking about the violence of white people," she said.

Referring to Cheryl, the model, who was L'Oreal's first transgender signing, added, "But then they've got Cheryl Cole on the campaign and she was convicted for actively punching a black woman in the face."

Her original Facebook post came in the wake of the death of an anti-racism activist at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

She stated she was tired of discussing white people's "racial violence" and added, "Once white people begin to admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth... then we can talk."