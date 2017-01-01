Attorney Lisa Bloom: 'Usher's herpes lawsuit has been not settled'

The lawyer for a woman who has accused Usher of putting her at risk of contracting a sexually transmitted disease is dismissing reports their lawsuit has been settled.

The Yeah! star, who is facing a lawsuit from 21-year-old Quantasia Sharpton, has denied claims he had sex with her at a Days Inn hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Sources told MediaTakeout.com on Monday (04Sep17), that someone on social media claiming to be Sharpton had settled with the singer for $2 million (£1.5 million). The article reportedly included screenshots from Sharpton's page, featuring the accuser bragging about the settlement.

But her attorney, Lisa Bloom, insists there is "no truth whatsoever" to the reports.

"We are aggressively prosecuting the case and there have been no settlement talks at all," she tells Gossip Cop.

Usher previously told friends he was never with Sharpton. The star has denied claims he had sex with her after a concert in the city.

Sharpton claimed one of Usher's aides took her phone number after he spotted her in the crowd at the gig and she met up with the R&B hunk at her hotel. She alleges Usher never mentioned he had herpes, which she allegedly contracted. Sources close to Usher claimed that he was too busy falling in love with Grace Miguel, his manager and now wife, at the time of the incident, and was still backstage at the show when she claimed he was romancing her.

Meanwhile, a Georgia woman, who has accused Usher of giving her herpes, is also suing the star for $20 million (£15.4 million). The unnamed woman claimed the singer infected her with the disease in July (17). Usher has denied the allegations and asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit in August (17).