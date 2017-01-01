Miranda Lambert celebrates five CMA Awards nods after tough week of storm relief

Miranda Lambert has thanked fans, friends and music bosses for lifting her up with five CMA Awards nominations after a tough week saving pets in her native Texas.

The country star pulled her commitments last week (ends01Sep17) and worked tirelessly to rehouse and relocate dogs left stranded by Hurricane Harvey, which devastated parts of Houston, through the MuttNation Foundation charity she co-founded with her mother eight years ago.

Still exhausted by the effort, the Mama's Broken Heart singer was relaxing with her own pets at her Tennessee farm on Monday (04Sep17) when she learned she and Keith Urban would be leading all nominees for the upcoming CMA Awards.

Posting a snap of two of her dogs, Miranda wrote: "Good mornin! At the farm celebrating the @cma nominations over coffee with 7 of my best friends. I'm so thankful. Especially after an emotional week in my home state.

"Country Music and animals is are my absolute life and my heart. Thank you fans, friends, family and Nashville for always supporting me. Now off to put some Bailey's (Irish cream liquor) in this Folgers cup (of coffee)! Why not? Cheers y'all!"

Lambert is up for Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year at the CMA Awards, which take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on 8 November (17).

Her run of winning six straight Female Vocalist of the Year titles was snapped by Carrie Underwood last year (16), but Carrie and Miranda will be battling for the prize again in 2017, alongside young stars Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris, and country veteran Reba McEntire.

Lambert has 13 lifetime CMA Awards.