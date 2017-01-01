Country singer Chris Lucas is a dad again

LoCash star Chris Lucas is a third-time father.

The country singer's wife Kaitlyn gave birth to daughter Violet Reid Lucas on Sunday (03Sep17) at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

The baby girl joins sister Remi McKenna and brother Caden.

"We are just blessed to have another absolutely beautiful little girl in our family," Chris tells People magazine. "My wife is my rock and backbone that enables me to do what I do. To see her with our three kids makes me look up to God and say thank you for giving me this life and showing me what it's all about!"

Lucas reveals the baby girl will most likely go by her middle name, but she inherited her first name from a very special family member.

"Violet is named after Kaitlyn's great-grandma, so Violet's great-great-grandma," he adds. "And Reid is probably what she will go by - (it's) a name that me and Kait fell in love with."

Lucas announced the pregnancy in February (17), revealing his wife was battling endometriosis.

"I didn't think Remi was going to be born, and then she's born, and the doctor's like, 'It's a miracle!'," he told TasteofCountry.com, before joking, "Ten months later... 'It's a miracle!'"

Chris previously revealed they had difficulty conceiving their middle child after their eldest son Caden was born in 2010.

"We'd spent five years with no luck with conceiving a second child," he explained to Us Weekly magazine. "Just when we thought it was unlikely and wasn't going to happen, our little boy came to us and said he wanted a sister, so we told him to pray to God that night! Well, one month later, we were pregnant!"