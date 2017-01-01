NEWS Leigh-Anne Pinnock calls out British Airways after bad flying experience Newsdesk Share with :







Leigh-Anne Pinnock isn’t impressed with U.K. airline British Airways (BA) after allegedly receiving poor customer service.



The Little Mix singer took to the band’s Twitter account on Monday (04Sep17) to publicly air a grievance she had with the airline.



“Upset with lack of customer service at @British_Airways no communication and cbb (can’t be bothered) to help us! May avoid booking wit (sic) them in future leigh x,” she wrote to Little Mix’s 9.7 million followers.



Understanding what bad press this potentially was, the team looking after BA’s social media account quickly jumped into action, though not before fans criticised the company.



“We're really sorry to hear this, Leigh. Could you DM us your booking reference and phone number? We'd like to call you to discuss this. ^C,” the airline’s account responded.



Leigh-Anne is yet to reply, and also added no further details about where she was flying.



The tweet caps off a disastrous summer for the airline, who also upset fellow British X Factor alumni Alexandra Burke in July after an alleged issue arose with her luggage.



“FUMING! Never have I ever been treated like dirt in terminal 5 from a @British_Airways employee. What an absolute disgrace! SO ANGRY!!!” Alexandra raged on social media



“I want to make the biggest complaint about a guy who works in terminal 5 @British_Airways how do I do this?

"How someone can reduce me to tears is beyond me. Hate rude people... why can't people just be nice! It's not that hard!"



The company also experienced technical problems more than once over summer, including an IT failure that left 75,000 passengers stranded when more than 700 flights had to be cancelled at the end of May.

