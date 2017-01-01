Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert lead CMA nominations

Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are set to be big winners at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards after landing five nominations each.

The musician received nominations for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year while his track Blue Ain't Your Color earned nods for single and Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

Miranda was another five-time nominee this year, with mentions for Female Vocalist of the Year, single and song of the year for Tin Man, Music Video of the Year for Vice, and Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings.

In the latter category, she will go up against Little Big Town for their record The Breaker, From A Room: Volume 1 by Chris Stapleton, Heart Break by Lady Antebellum, and The Nashville Sound by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Little Big Town received further nominations for Vocal Group of the Year while their track Better Man earned mentions for music video, single and song. The Song of the Year category celebrates the songwriters, so if Better Man wins, country singer-turned-popstar Taylor Swift will receive the CMA award.

Miranda will compete against Kelsea Ballerini, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, and Carrie Underwood for the Female Vocalist of the Year, while Keith will do battle against Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, and Stapleton for the male equivalent.

Other nominees for the Entertainer of the Year prize include Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Church, and Stapleton.

The awards ceremony takes place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on 8 November (17). Brad Paisley and Underwood will serve as hosts for their tenth consecutive year.

The nominees are as follows:

Entertainer of the Year:

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year:

The Breaker – Little Big Town

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum

The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year:

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Locash

Maddie & Tae

Brothers Osbourne

Single of the Year:

Better Man – Little Big Town

Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

Dirt On My Boots – Jon Pardi

Tin Man – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year:

Better Man – Songwriter(s): Taylor Swift

Blue Ain’t Your Color – Songwriter(s): Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Olsen

Body Like A Back Road – Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Dirt On My Boots – Songwriter(s): Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

Tin Man – Songwriter(s): Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Musical Event of the Year:

Craving You – Thomas Rhett ft. Maren Morris

Funny How Time Slips Away – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

Kill A Word – Eric Church ft. Rhiannon Giddens

Setting the World on Fire – Kenny Chesney with Pink

Speak to a Girl – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Music Video of the Year:

Better Man - Little Big Town

Blue Ain't Your Color - Keith Urban

Craving You - Thomas Rhett ft. Maren Morris

It Ain't My Fault - Brothers Osbourne

Vice - Miranda Lambert

New Artist of the Year:

Brett Young

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi