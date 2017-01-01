Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert lead CMA nominations

- NEWS
Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are set to be big winners at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards after landing five nominations each.
The musician received nominations for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year while his track Blue Ain't Your Color earned nods for single and Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year.
Miranda was another five-time nominee this year, with mentions for Female Vocalist of the Year, single and song of the year for Tin Man, Music Video of the Year for Vice, and Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings.
In the latter category, she will go up against Little Big Town for their record The Breaker, From A Room: Volume 1 by Chris Stapleton, Heart Break by Lady Antebellum, and The Nashville Sound by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.
Little Big Town received further nominations for Vocal Group of the Year while their track Better Man earned mentions for music video, single and song. The Song of the Year category celebrates the songwriters, so if Better Man wins, country singer-turned-popstar Taylor Swift will receive the CMA award.
Miranda will compete against Kelsea Ballerini, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, and Carrie Underwood for the Female Vocalist of the Year, while Keith will do battle against Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, and Stapleton for the male equivalent.
Other nominees for the Entertainer of the Year prize include Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Church, and Stapleton.
The awards ceremony takes place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on 8 November (17). Brad Paisley and Underwood will serve as hosts for their tenth consecutive year.
The nominees are as follows:
Entertainer of the Year:
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Album of the Year:
The Breaker – Little Big Town
From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum
The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert
Female Vocalist of the Year:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year:
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year:
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Locash
Maddie & Tae
Brothers Osbourne
Single of the Year:
Better Man – Little Big Town
Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
Dirt On My Boots – Jon Pardi
Tin Man – Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year:
Better Man – Songwriter(s): Taylor Swift
Blue Ain’t Your Color – Songwriter(s): Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Olsen
Body Like A Back Road – Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Dirt On My Boots – Songwriter(s): Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
Tin Man – Songwriter(s): Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Musical Event of the Year:
Craving You – Thomas Rhett ft. Maren Morris
Funny How Time Slips Away – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
Kill A Word – Eric Church ft. Rhiannon Giddens
Setting the World on Fire – Kenny Chesney with Pink
Speak to a Girl – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Music Video of the Year:
Better Man - Little Big Town
Blue Ain't Your Color - Keith Urban
Craving You - Thomas Rhett ft. Maren Morris
It Ain't My Fault - Brothers Osbourne
Vice - Miranda Lambert
New Artist of the Year:
Brett Young
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi