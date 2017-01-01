NEWS Taylor Swift's LWYMMD heading for a second week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Looks like the main thing we'll be making Taylor Swift do this week is absolutely nothing, except stay at the top of the Official Singles Chart.



As promotion for the American singer's sixth album Reputation ramps us, her revenge anthem Look What You Made Me Do is still out in front at this halfway stage, with former Number 1 New Rules from Dua Lipa trailing by over 3,000 combined sales. Although stranger things have happened…



Pink's What About Us and Justin Bieber & Bloodpop's Friends are at 3 and 4, while James Hype's More Than Friends, a reimagining of En Vogue's Don't Let Go, featuring Kelli-Leigh is in with a chance of going Top 5 this Friday, climbing from Number 8.



The Script's Rain could hit a new chart peak, rising five to land at 13 in this week's Update, and last week's highest climber from Camila Cabello looks set to continue its ascent – Havana shoots 10 places to 14.



Katy Perry's Swish Swish, featuring Nicki Minaj, continues its resurgence, advancing nine places to Number 20, and Maroon 5 look certain to secure their 20th Top 40 hit with What Lovers Do, feat. SZA, new at 22.



Not content with hogging the top spot, Taylor Swift also peeps her head round the door with another track from reputation. …Ready For It? only became available on Sunday, but is already at Number 25 after just a day.



Charli XCX's Boys will be busy thinkin' 'bout a new chart peak this week, currently standing at 28, rising eight places; while Jason Derulo eyes a 17th Top 40 hit with If I'm Lucky, starting at Number 30; and thanks to appearing in an audition on Saturday's The X Factor, Julia Michaels' Issues rockets back into the chart, at 38 today.

