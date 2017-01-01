John Legend denies issuing casting call for fat Trump supporters

John Legend has denied issuing a casting call for "out of shape" supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump for a new music video.

On Sunday (03Sep17) TMZ.com editors reported that Legend had placed an advertisement with Los Angeles agency Casting Networks inviting extras who are white and overweight to audition for roles as pro-Trump protesters in a new promo.

However, on Monday, John, 38, denied the casting call came from his camp, writing on Twitter, "There's a casting call out there claiming to represent me looking for 'out of shape' Trump supporters. This didn't come from me or my team"

He did reiterate his opposition to America's controversial 71-year-old leader though, adding, "still (sic) think Trump is awful and whoever voted for him did a disservice to the country. But I didn't issue this casting call."

The casting notice reportedly stated John was looking for eight "out of shape" white men and women between 30 and 65 years old to play the Trump supporters, younger white extras with "very short hair or short on sides, long on top" to portray other right-wing activists, and younger non-white actors to star as Black Lives Matter protesters.

John is an outspoken opponent of President Trump, whose seven months as America's leader have been marred by controversies including the death of an anti-racism activist during a rally of Trump-supporting white supremacists.

Despite heavy criticism, Trump has failed to change the outspoken approach that won him the presidency, and has regularly accused America's media and his political opponents of treating him unfairly.

But Ordinary People singer John believes that when the billionaire-turned-politician attacks others, he is merely projecting his own flaws onto those he criticises.

"When he is criticising something, he is usually projecting," he tells British newspaper The Guardian. "So, he calls people liars because he is a liar. He talks about the entertainment business because he rose through the entertainment business. He talks about people being corrupt, because he is corrupt. He talks about people being violent because he encourages violence. So, he's usually projecting when he criticises someone."