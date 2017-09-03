NEWS

Steely Dan's Walter Becker dies

Walter Becker, co-founder and guitarist for the US band Steely Dan, has died aged 67, an announcement on his website confirmed.

A cause of death has not yet been given report the BBC.

The band were revered for their jazz-tinged music and cynical lyrics, and enjoyed hits including 'Reelin’ in the Years' and 'Rikki Don’t Lose That Number'.



Becker missed the band's July concerts to recover from an unspecified condition, band mate Donald Fagen said at the time.

The band sold more than 40m albums and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

"Walter's recovering from a procedure and hopefully he'll be fine very soon," Fagen told Billboard magazine earlier this month.

In a statement, he said his band mate was "smart as a whip, an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter.

"He was cynical about human nature, including his own, and hysterically funny," he said.

"I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band."

Becker and Fagen had been making music together since their student days in New York.

In the early 1970s they moved to California to set up the band with guitarists Jeff Baxter and Denny Dias, drummer Jim Hodder and singer David Palmer.

Steely Dan - named after a sex toy in the book Naked Lunch by William Burroughs - released its first album Can't Buy a Thrill in 1972.

Becker, who also provided backing vocals, and keyboardist and singer Fagen remained the core band members as other musicians and singers came and left.

The band split up in 1981 but reformed in 1993 and released two more albums, one of which - Two Against nature - won the Grammy album of the year award.

Becker also had a career as a solo artist, releasing two albums including Circus Money in 2008.

Musicians and DJs have taken to social media to pay tribute.

".....still holds the crown baby" rip #WalterBecker possibly one of my favorite architects of the 70s "FM" smooth sound. Took it for granted growing up ---before 10 I heard his music & Fagen's voice EVERYWHERE: supermarket, waiting rooms everywhere, cabs, offices, dentist chair, sporting events even (Sixers used to RUN "Peg" during Dr J's era) actually lol first time I got sent to principles office in 2nd grade was for "saying a bad word" (Hell, was a 4 letter word growing up & I didn't know who or what a "Peg" was but I knew someone in my class was going to 🎵"Helllllllllllllllllll"🎵 The first time we played w Michael McDonald a second after "man it's an honor" came "ok how long did Walt make you stack them vocals?" Walt was my first post "hey I dig these guys I wanna get em on a session" gig shortly after our Do you Want More album came out. I was all ready for him to make me do take after take after take like I heard he was notorious for---but uh shockingly he liked our loose playing and encouraged it. (Yeah I even tried to tune my drums Steely Dan low but he was like "I want you to sound like you, not like what we were doing way back then") This is a major loss man. An artist's artist. Someone who cared for the craft of music and pushing boundaries. They got a name for the winners in the world: his name is Becker

