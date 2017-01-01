Lil Wayne hospitalised after suffering multiple seizures

Lil Wayne was hospitalised on Sunday (03Sep17) after being found unconscious in his hotel room following multiple seizures.

The 34-year-old singer was rushed to Northwestern Memorial hospital in Chicago, Illinois after being discovered in his room at the Westin Hotel on Sunday afternoon. According to TMZ.com, Wayne had suffered at least one seizure in his room before having another at hospital.

He had been due to perform at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas on Sunday night alongside Rae Sremmurd?, and while his team were said to be keen to have him discharged on Sunday afternoon to ensure he had enough time to make the gig, doctors apparently advised against releasing the singer.

Wayne has suffered from seizures while flying before, and medics are said to have stated that getting on a plane in his current condition was too risky.

A representative for the star later confirmed to TMZ that Wayne's Vegas gig was cancelled and the singer is "currently resting". It's unclear whether or not he's still at the hospital. He has yet to comment on the situation on his social media pages.

The Lollipop singer went public with his epilepsy diagnosis in 2013, after suffering a near-fatal seizure which reportedly prompted doctors to place him in a medically-induced coma at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

He was also hospitalised for a pair of dramatic mid-flight health scares in October, 2012.

Speaking to MTV News at the time of his health revelation, he claimed his seizures come with "no warning, no nothing," adding, "I don't feel sick."

"I go to sleep and wake up in the hospital," he said. "I don't feel anything. I just hope it stops happening."