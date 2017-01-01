Justin Bieber donates $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey victims

Justin Bieber has donated $25,000 (£19,000) to the American Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The What Do You Mean? singer is just one of a number of celebrities who have generously given to the charity which is helping to raise much needed funds for those who have been affected by the natural disaster.

The 23-year-old singer posted a heartfelt video on Instagram on Saturday (02Sept17) saying how sorry he was and how he wanted to help the families who had lost everything in the wake of the deadly storm.

"Just looking at these photos from Hurricane Harvey. I just want to say that I am so sorry to all the families that have lost their homes, people that have lost their lives," he said sadly in the video.

"I'm going to accept the Kevin Hart challenge and donate $25,000 towards the Red Cross, and I love you guys in Houston. You guys are awesome, you guys are strong. I am so sorry this is happening."

Earlier this week, Kevin revealed on the social media site that he had donated $25,000, and asked his famous friends to follow suit.

"This is a serious matter," the comedian said gravely in his Instagram video. "I think the people are in bad shape and they need help. I'm going to lead the charge and step it up in this way."

Other stars that have dug deep include Pink, who donated $500,000 (£385,000) to the fund and Leonardo DiCaprio and Sandra Bullock have also given generously.

Miranda Lambert and The Bachelor’s Sean Lowe have physically been on the ground helping both animals and people relocate.