Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner adopt a puppy

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have taken their romance to the next level by adopting a Husky puppy.

The 28-year-old DNCE singer and the 21-year-old Game of Thrones star showed off their new family member on social media on Saturday (02Sept17).

The cute couple have named their furry friend Porky Basquiat and couldn't wait to take to Instagram to share sweet pictures of the Husky puppy with their followers. They even gave Porky his own account.

"Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat," Sophie captioned a cute picture of Porky, where she can be seen hugging the dog.

Joe, meanwhile, shared an adorable snap of the pooch lying in a dog bed on his social media page.

In just one day, Porky has already racked up 40,000 followers, and has posted four pictures including a snap on the runway, all set to board a private jet.

"It's not the size of the wand, it's the magic within," Porky wrote alongside another picture of him being cuddled by Sophie with a stick in his mouth.

Sophie and Joe have been dating since last year (16). The actress previously voiced her frustration over the attention surrounding her romance with the singer, and she vented to Marie Claire that she cannot understand why everyone is so fascinated.

"You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl," she told the publication. "It's frustrating (that) it's the most mundane things that make the news - how boring! There are really no other headlines?"