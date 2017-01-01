NEWS Taylor Swift scores her first Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with ‘LWYMMD’ Newsdesk Share with :







Over eight years since she made her UK chart debut back in 2009, Taylor Swift has finally scored her very first Number 1 single on this week’s Official Singles Chart.



The singer’s huge comeback single Look What You Made Me Do – which has smashed global Spotify and YouTube records - has charged straight in at the top in the UK, accumulating 30,000 downloads and 5.3 million streams in its opening week.



LWYMMD is Taylor’s eighth UK Top 5 single, three of which had previously peaked at Number 2 (Love Story, I Knew You Were Trouble and Shake it Off). View her full Official UK Chart history here.



Dua Lipa’s two week reign at Number 1 with New Rules has come to an end, slipping to 2, while P!nk’s What About Us climbs one spot to Number 3. This marks the first all-female Top 3 on the Official Singles Chart since October 2014, when Meghan Trainor’s All About That Bass was at the helm, followed by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj’s Bang Bang at Number 2 and Taylor’s Shake It Off at Number 3.



Rounding out this week’s Top 5 are Feels by Calvin Harris, Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean at Number 4, and Justin Bieber and BloodPop®’s Friends falls three to this week’s Number 5.



James Hype and Kelli Leigh's More Than Friends jumps two places to a new peak of Number 8, while Demi Lovato's Sorry Not Sorry also advances a couple of slots to reach Number 12, a new high for the track.



Macklemore's Glorious ft. Skylar Grey and Camila Cabello's Havana with Young Thug made their Top 40 debuts last week, and both leap 13 spots to Number 23 and 24 respectively. Lil Uzi Vert's XO TOUR Llif3 also makes gains following the release of his debut album, hopping five to Number 25.



Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj’s Swish Swish rockets 29 places to reach new heights at Number 29 following the release of its music video and their MTV VMAs performance, and Avicii and Rita Ora’s Lonely Together makes its Top 40 debut at Number 37. The song is Avicii’s 12th and Rita’s 15th Top 40 hit.



Finally, J Hus’ Spirit springs into the Top 40 for the first time, rising six to Number 39.