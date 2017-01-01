Tom Holland sends Zendaya 21st birthday wishes

Tom Holland was among the celebrities to send Zendaya birthday wishes on Friday (01Sep17).

The actor took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to his Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star.

Tom posted two photos of the pair posing together, with the British star pointing out that the brunette beauty is much taller than him

"Thinking about how to get taller. Happy birthday mate. Miss you and I'll have a drink for you. #21stbirthday," he captioned the snap.

The pair became close while filming the Marvel hit, which was released in July.

But Tom wasn't the only Hollywood star to fete Zendaya; actor Zac Efron also shared a photo of him hanging out with his pal on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday to the biggest goofball I know," he wrote alongside the fun snap.

Meanwhile, Zendaya has also spoken about her milestone birthday, but admitted that even though she can now legally drink, she has no plans to start.

"Today I turn 21! Holla!!! But just because I'm now the legal drinking age, doesn't mean I'm going to start throwing 'em back," she wrote in a note posted on her website, Zendaya.com. "I don't plan to start drinking."

"My life is too stressful to need help with relaxing by having a cocktail. This industry is way too nuts for me to not be in control of myself and my decisions, so I just don't want to introduce drinking! Plus, I don't want drinking to become a vice. Why try something if you don't need it?"

Instead of celebrating with a drink, the star is raising money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.