Cher: 'Kim Kardashian did us proud with her magazine cover'

Cher has saluted Kim Kardashian for emulating the singer on a new magazine cover.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently covered Harper's Bazaar Arabia sporting long, straight, black hair to mimic her pop idol Cher's 1970s style.

"September Cover channeling my style icon Cher #HarpersBazaarArabia," Kim wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the cover.

After Kim revealed the cover and Cher saw other images inspired by her old photoshoots, the Believe singer heaped praise on Kardashian, writing: "My Little Armenian Sister did us both Proud."

"I love you!!!!" Kim responded.

Kim has been a longtime fan of Cher's, telling the magazine, "I always look up to other Armenian women. Cher is literally my fashion icon. She's always had the sickest style. I'm obsessed with her. To think that she was wearing sheer dresses in the 1970s and just what people must have thought back then."

In 2015, Kardashian paid homage to her fashion icon at the Met Gala in New York. Posting a shot of Cher at the Met Gala in the 1970s on social media, Kim wrote: "Tonight's inspiration! Cher at the 1st ever Met Gala! I just met her and told her this photo was my inspiration for my dress tonight! She is so beautiful! So happy I met her!"

She later posted a shot of herself with Cher at the bash, and added: "This beauty, this icon! I'm so so happy I met her!!!! We spoke about our amazing Armenian journeys! And that Bob Mackie gown she wore to the Met (in) 1974."