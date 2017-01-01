Ed Sheeran serenades baby at Miami gig

Ed Sheeran thrilled new parents who brought their baby to his gig in Miami, Florida on Wednesday night (30Aug17) by dedicating a song to the little girl.

The singer/songwriter was thrilled to learn little Cooper Sheeran had been named after him during his concert at American Airlines Arena and halted his show to chat to her folks, Rocky and Harmony Smith.

In an Instagram video, Sheeran asks, "How old is she? One month? Her middle name is Sheeran?" before stating, "I've never seen a baby this calm at a concert. Just chilling there for the whole thing and you guys have been loud, you're singing and she's just kinda like (looking around)... I love babies!"

He then dedicated his song Dive to the tot and even asked the audience to help him serenade little Cooper.

"We're going to sing this song for you," he said as he introduced the song, which features the chorus, "Don't call me baby..." and added, "I know she's a baby."

"I'm gonna need all of you in Miami to sing this song for Cooper right now," he told the fans. "We're going to sing this as loud as we can from the beginning to the end... cause she's gonna be chill."

After the gig, the baby's father took to Facebook and wrote: "Ed Sheeran, we didn't get a picture with you tonight, but you singing to my daughter was pretty amazing."

Cooper and her parents were back on the front row for Thursday night's (31Aug17) show in Orlando, Florida.

Rocky Smith, who owns a karaoke company called RockStarr Productions, tells the Miami Herald, "I’m a singer and I sing only Ed Sheeran to her (daughter). She hears it on the radio when I’m not around and she’s looking for daddy. She’s been listening to him since before she was born. We had speakers that we could attach to my wife’s stomach where I would play his songs for her."