Ed Sheeran to perform charity gig in Holly Branson's home

Ed Sheeran will perform an intimate charity gig at the home of Richard Branson's daughter Holly later this month (Sep17).

It was announced earlier this year (17) that the Shape of You hitmaker was teaming up with Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds executives to perform a show as part of their Give a Home concert series, which will help support the rights of refugees.

It has now been revealed that he will perform his hits at the home of Holly Branson, the daughter of Virgin entrepreneur, in Washington, D.C. on 20 September.

Holly said in a statement, “In creating a global campaign dedicated to shining a light on the ever-growing refugee crisis, people the world over are being united through a love of music and a passion for change. It’s going to be an incredibly special night and I’m so thankful to have Ed there to perform.”

“We all deserve a home, not just the memory of one," Ed previously said. "That’s why I’m proud to join Amnesty International and Sofar’s Give a Home campaign in raising awareness for the global refugee crisis and funds for Amnesty’s important work."

Holly isn't the only member of the Branson family to help out the cause - her brother Sam will be hosting Emeli Sande's Give a Home performance at his property in London.

“As a lover of music, I couldn't be more happy to host such a talent at my own home," Sam added. "It's going to be a very special evening for such a great cause. Really looking forward to it!”

The concert series takes place in homes around the world on the same date, with other announced artists include Laura Mvula, Tom Odell, and Hozier. Fans must enter a ballot to be in with a chance to attend their desired show and are encouraged to make a donation to the cause.