Avril Lavigne working hard to ensure new music is 'perfect' for fans

Avril Lavigne has thanked fans for their patience in waiting for her to release new music.

The 32-year-old singer, who suffers from Lyme disease, took to social media on Thursday (31Aug17) to offer an update on her upcoming release .

"I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album. It’s been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys," she wrote. "You only deserve my best effort and that’s what I’m going to deliver! I can’t wait to share the music I’m working on, I promise it’ll be here before you know it."

Avril has been working hard on her sixth studio album, beginning production on the record back in May. Earlier on Thursday, she shared a snap of herself and musician Zane Carney in the studio, alongside the caption: "Zane and I today recording. Been through a lot together and making music is a part of the #healing."

The Sk8er Boi star was first diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2014 and has kept largely out of the spotlight since then, occasionally returning to Twitter or Instagram to update fans on her wellbeing. She previously revealed she thinks she contracted the disease after suffering a tick bite in the spring of 2014, telling People.com of her health battle: "I could barely eat, and when we went to the pool, I had to leave and go lie in bed. My friends asked, 'What's wrong?' I didn't know.... I had no idea a bug bite could do this. I was bedridden for five months."

Avril isn't the only famous face to have suffered from Lyme disease. Alec Baldwin, Ashley Olsen, Yolanda Hadid and her children Bella and Anwar, Shania Twain, Ben Stiller and Kelly Osbourne have all battled the chronic condition.