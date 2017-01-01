Harry Styles meets Manchester Arena bombing survivor at TV taping

Harry Styles thrilled a teenage fan who survived the Manchester Arena bombing in May (17) by insisting to meet her while filming a new concert special on Wednesday (30Aug17).

Freya Lewis was hospitalised for multiple fractures, lacerations and burns after she was caught up in the chaos as she left Ariana Grande's concert at the Arena, but she was one of the brave lucky ones who made it through.

And on Wednesday night she was treated to face time with her pop idol Harry while he was shooting an upcoming BBC show in Manchester.

The One Direction singer chatted with the teen and planted a kiss on her cheek backstage after he had dedicated the performance of his song Sign of the Times to Freya.

"He said he was dedicating the song to his friend Freya," the 14-year-old's sister Georgia tells Us Weekly. "We were all crying after that. It was an incredible night. Freya was very happy and extremely emotional to meet him."

Georgia has also posted a photo of Styles kissing her sister on social media.

Styles also performed tracks from his self-titled debut solo album in Manchester on Wednesday and then sat down for a live chat with his friend, BBC Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw.

Harry Styles At The BBC will broadcast on BBC One in November (17).

A suicide bomber claimed 22 lives as he detonated a device as pop fans left the Manchester Arena show.

Ariana staged a benefit, which featured a performance by Harry's One Direction bandmate Niall Horan, in the city weeks later.